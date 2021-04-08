Dogs rescued from Texas up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League said more than 50 dogs rescued from Texas last month are now up for adoption.

The group led a rescue effort in early March to save 70 dogs from Texas shelters whose water and heat had been destroyed due to winter storms.

More than 50 of the dogs then went to the Peggy Adams shelter in West Palm Beach with the rest going to the Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County.

All of the dogs have received medical examinations and are ready to find their forever homes.

"This is a perfect time to adopt a new furry friend and a great reason to visit our new Pet Adoption Center," Executive Director and CEO of Peggy Adams Rescue League Rich Anderson said.

The dogs rescued are a variety of medium to large breeds and various ages and all adoptable pets are spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

Adopters will receive a free starter bag of Hill’s Pet Nutrition food, 30 days of free PetFirst Pet Insurance and a registered HomeAgain Microchip.

Click here to view available adoptable animals and to make an appointment.