Discover The Palm Beaches holding hospitality and tourism job fair in West Palm Beach

Courtesy: Discover The Palm Beaches
Tideline Ocean Resort
Posted at 2:26 PM, Oct 14, 2022
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Discover The Palm Beaches will hold a hospitality and tourism job fair on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

The event will happen between 12 pm and 6 pm at the Majestic Ballroom at the Hilton Palm Beach Airport, located at 150 Australian Avenue in West Palm Beach.

The event is free to attend and features free parking.

There will be an assortment of different businesses participating including hotels, restaurants, attractions, venues, retail and more.

To register for the event, visit https://www.thepalmbeaches.com/jobfair.

