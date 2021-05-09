Diners are happy to celebrate Mother's Day in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Restaurants are booming for their first Mother's Day service since the pandemic began.

For Elisabetta's on Banyan Boulevard, it's their first.

“We have a lot of brunch reservations all the way through dinner today. So we feel very fortunate people have chosen to celebrate with us,” said general manager Drew Shane.

For some, this Mother's Day is extra special.

"It feels great because we definitely did not get to do it last year," said Janice Monroe, who was out celebrating Mother's Day. "To be out with them after a year. Come on. It feels great."

It's the same story at Johan Joe's on Fern Street.

“We are appreciating being out and we chose Johan’s because for some reason there is usually not a long line even on a Sunday,” said diner Marjorie S.

And one family we spoke to at Kapow! Noodle Bar was thrilled to take their mother out.

“It’s amazing especially after the year we’ve had last year. It’s nice to be out taking mom out for her day and enjoy the beautiful weather,” said diner Tina.

The future looks bright for restaurants who are optimistic about this Summer.

“We’re going from snowbirds to more full time residents and why wouldn’t you want to live in this environment. So I think we are going to see a summer unlike any other,” said Shane.

Businesses like Elisabetta's are hoping for a strong Mother's Day and are already preparing for a busier-than-normal Summer as more people flock down to Florida.