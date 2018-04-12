Deputies searching for two missing sisters in suburban West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is searching for two sisters who they say have been missing since Tuesday.

Faith and Alicia Allen were last seen at 3 p.m. leaving a state-run facility in the area of Military Trail and Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach.

The clothes they were wearing is unknown.

PBSO provided a photo of one of the sisters, Faith.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office at 561-688-3400.