Deputies searching for two missing sisters in suburban West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is searching for two sisters who they say have been missing since Tuesday.
Faith and Alicia Allen were last seen at 3 p.m. leaving a state-run facility in the area of Military Trail and Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach.
The clothes they were wearing is unknown.
PBSO provided a photo of one of the sisters, Faith.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office at 561-688-3400.