Deputies searching for two missing sisters in suburban West Palm Beach

WPTV Webteam
9:49 PM, Apr 11, 2018
PBSO
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is searching for two sisters who they say have been missing since Tuesday.

Faith and Alicia Allen were last seen at 3 p.m. leaving a state-run facility in the area of Military Trail and Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach.

The clothes they were wearing is unknown. 

PBSO provided a photo of one of the sisters, Faith.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office at 561-688-3400. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top