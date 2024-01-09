Deputies searching for man who stole SUV with child inside from gas station near West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who stole a Range Rover with a child inside from a gas station near West Palm Beach.

The incident occurred on Dec. 10 at the Wawa located in the 4900 block of Okeechobee Boulevard at around 7:50 p.m.

PBSO spokeswoman Teri Barbera said a father briefly left his 7-year-old daughter in the back seat when an unidentified man entered the SUV and took off with the child inside.

The SUV was later found at Roebuck Road and Circle Lake Drive, with the child inside unharmed.

Deputies describe the unidentified individual as a white man, between the ages of 18 and 30 years of age with dark, shoulder length hair, facial hair who was wearing a light-colored beanie hat, dark long-sleeve shirt, gray shorts, one green and one red sock and white sneakers. He was carrying a large black hiking-style backpack.

PBSO urges anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.