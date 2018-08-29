Dennis Wright: Man who drove drunk, killing MMA fighter, sentenced to 10 years in prison

A judge has sentenced the man who pleaded guilty of driving drunk and killing an MMA fighter in Delray Beach to 10 years in prison.

About three weeks ago Dennis Wright pleaded guilty to DUI manslaughter and leaving the scene of a crash in the death of Jordan Parsons, 25. The incident happened in May of 2016.

Investigators said Wright, whose license has been suspended six times, was driving his mother's Range Rover south on Federal Highway at Lindell Boulevard when he hit Parsons, who was in a crosswalk.

Parsons was transported to Delray Medical Center where he died three days later from injuries sustained in the crash.

According to officials, Wright may have been driving up to 116 miles per hour before he hit Parsons.

Officials say Wright made an effort to have the damaged vehicle repaired at a local shop, but the owner refused to do the work. They say Wright rented a bay at a storage facility and hid the SUV.

Court records indicate Wright will be placed on probation for 10 years following his prison term. He must also speak to high school or college-aged groups about his story and the dangers of drinking and driving at least three times for each year he's on probation.