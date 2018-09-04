Food delivery workers dodge rain on Labor Day

College sophomore Ralph Perez worked on Labor Day and dodged the heavy rain that hit South Florida.

"The rain today it wasn't too bad. It was a little heavy, but I'm used to it," said Perez.

He delivers food from restaurants to customers for Delivery Dudes. His family is home as he works a 12-hour shift.

"They are off today, and I have a couple of friends that were planning on going to the beach, but today's not a good day for it," said Perez.

"I'm saving up, and I'm also planning on getting a new car, but money for books would help," said Perez.

Tara Sansolo also works for the same company.

"When we are really busy, you know driving slow and just trying to keep a smile on my face. I got a free cookie from a bakery today so that managed to build me up a little bit," said Sansolo.

Taking on working long hours on a holiday isn't always easy.

"It's definitely affecting my work day my personal day a little bit too, to be honest, to be honest with you."

"It would be nice to have off, but work is work," said Perez.