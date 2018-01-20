WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in West Palm Beach.

Two people were shot in the 1200 block of N. Sapodilla Avenue, according to police.

One has been pronounced dead and the second has been transported to the hospital.

A woman nearby said that she heard 7-to-8 shots and described it like a cannon going off. She said it was extremely loud.

"All we're doing is killing our own children. And our own sisters, brothers, mothers, fathers. It's got to stop. When's it going to stop? asked Dorothia Patterson who heard the gunshots.

Nearby U B Kinsey/Palmview Elementary School of the Arts was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Police ask anyone with information to call West Palm Beach Police or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800.458.TIPS.

This is a developing story and will be updated.