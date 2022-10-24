Watch Now
Deadly crash involving vehicle and pedestrian in West Palm Beach

Eastbound 45th Street shut down between North Military Trail and Village Boulevard
Posted at 12:13 PM, Oct 24, 2022
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — At least one person is dead following a crash between a vehicle and pedestrian in West Palm Beach on Monday, police said.

The West Palm Beach Police Department posted on Twitter just before 12 p.m. that a half-mile stretch of eastbound 45th Street is shut down between North Military Trail and Village Boulevard, west of Interstate 95, "due to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian."

The driver of a white SUV involved in the wreck remained at the scene.

Police said drivers can detour on westbound 45th Street through the Walmart parking lot.

Traffic homicide investigators are now on scene.

No other details have been released.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

