Crews on scene of multiple vehicles on fire at Palm Beach County tow yard

WPTV Webteam
9:23 PM, Jan 2, 2018
2 hours ago

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - The Palm Beach County Fire Rescue says multiple vehicles caught fire at a tow yard Tuesday evening.

The incident happened near the 800 block of Pike Road. The roadway was closed to traffic while crews worked the scene. 

Officials said the fire is under control. 

No injuries have been reported.

Investigators are responding to the scene to determine the cause of the fire. 

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

