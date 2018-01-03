Crews on scene of multiple vehicles on fire at Palm Beach County tow yard

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - The Palm Beach County Fire Rescue says multiple vehicles caught fire at a tow yard Tuesday evening.

The incident happened near the 800 block of Pike Road. The roadway was closed to traffic while crews worked the scene.

Officials said the fire is under control.

No injuries have been reported.

Investigators are responding to the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

#HappeningNow #fire near 800 block of Pike Rd @PBCFR on location, multiple vehicles on fire at Tow Yard, roadway has been closed to traffic, Pike Cmd — PBC Fire Rescue (@PBCFR) January 3, 2018