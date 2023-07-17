Crash closes Northlake Boulevard from State Road 7 to Beeline Highway

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A three-vehicle crash closed Northlake Boulevard in both directions from State Road 7 to the Beeline Highway, West Palm Beach police said Monday.

The crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. at 10130 Northlake.

Four people were taken to the hospital with one in critical condition, one serious and two minor injuries, police posted on Twitter.

Traffic homicide is on the scene.