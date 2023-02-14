Couples wed at Palm Beach County courthouse on Valentine’s Day

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Twenty-five Palm Beach County couples tied the knot during a group wedding at a historic courthouse.

The Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller hosted its Valentine’s Day group wedding Tuesday morning in the beautifully restored courtroom of the 1916 Palm Beach County Courthouse.

Clerk Joseph Abruzzo officiated the ceremony for the 25 couples and their guests from Palm Beach County’s first courtroom.

“Our Valentine’s Day group wedding has provided a unique experience for more than a decade, and few places are more significant in Palm Beach County than the historic courthouse,” Abruzzo said. “It is our privilege to bring the Valentine’s Day wedding to this grand space that holds a special place in our county’s history.”