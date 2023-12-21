Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach CountyWest Palm Beach

Actions

Construction worker critically injured in hit-and-run crash

'A car came through and hit him while we're working,' 911 caller says
A construction worker is injured in an early morning crash in West Palm Beach.
'Road Work Ahead' sign in West Palm Beach
Posted at 4:03 PM, Dec 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-21 16:13:41-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A construction worker was critically injured early Thursday in a hit-and-run crash in West Palm Beach, police said.

The crash occurred shortly after 3:30 a.m. at Congress Avenue and Executive Center Drive.

West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said Louis Vixon, 67, of Miami, was working to resurface the roadway when a car drove into the construction zone and struck him, catapulting him into another worker.

As witnesses were on the phone with 911 dispatchers, a passing West Palm Beach fire truck stopped so firefighters could help the victim, Jachles said.

Construction cone in area where road was being repaved at time of hit-and-run crash in West Palm Beach, Dec. 21, 2023
A construction cone is seen in the area where the road was being repaved at the time of a hit-and-run crash in West Palm Beach, Fla.

The worker was taken to a West Palm Beach hospital, where he underwent hours of surgery. The other worker wasn't injured.

Police released the 911 call from a worker who witnessed the crash.

"A car came through and hit him while we're working," a man could be heard telling a 911 dispatcher.

Anyone with information about the crash or vehicle involved is asked to call police.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'Season of Hope' with sponsors 480x360

SEASON OF HOPE