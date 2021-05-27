Colorful exhibit showcases art from Latin American culture

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — There's a colorful art exhibit in town that is all from women. It has the backing of the city of West Palm Beach and the Mexican Consulate out of Miami. It aims is to enrich people in the vibrant arts culture that exists in Latin American countries.

Each thread intertwined together tells a story. “El Hilo Conductor” is the latest exhibit featured at the Box Gallery. It features fiber arts from six women. Three from Mexico, two from Cuba, and one from Uruguay.

Rina Gitlin, originally from Mexico City is the curator.

“We found there is a common thread, there is an invisible thread between them. Because they have a connection,” said Gitlin. “This was a very magical exhibition of the process. It was very magical because they found common ground, they understood each other, they are working towards the same goal, and they are working with the same material.”

The thread is the means they use to build their own identity and reevaluate the role of women in contemporary society. The artists used materials that no longer bound them to that role to create their art.

“This artist used supermarket bags to make something beautiful like these pieces,” said Gitlin.

The exhibit was last featured at the Mexican Consulate in Miami. The Consul of Mexico, Jonathan Chait, chose the City of West Palm Beach as the next stop to showcase it.

“Art brings people together. It showcases not only the variety of people and in understanding that in Mexico and Latin America in general. We have all classes of people of all colors, all sizes and there is a grand variety of artwork that's being produced,” said Rolando Chang Barrero, owner of the Box Gallery.

“It's not only an individual show but also really a collective experience,” said Gitlin.

The exhibit runs till June 29.

For more information, click here.

