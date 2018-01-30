Coast Guard rescues man near the coast of West Palm Beach Coast

Cloudy
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a man from a boat sinking approximately 10 miles east of the coast of West Palm Beach.
Officials say a good Samaritan saw the boat taking on water and called the Coast Guard.
Crews arrived at the scene at approximately 3:30 p.m. and took the man to Riviera Beach Fire Rescue for treatment from a possible chemical reaction.
According to the Coast Guard, the man, a Bahamian national, is the subject of a previous due case and has been missing since January 13.