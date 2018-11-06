The number of babies dying from accidental suffocation while sharing a parent is on the rise, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Sadly, sometimes parents can't afford a crib.

Lisa Greenwood of Healthy Mothers Healthy Babies Palm Beach County says there's a real need for them: "If you are making a choice between putting food on your table or for your other children, or paying the electric bill or the rent, it may not seem that important."

Healthy Mothers Healthy Babies Palm Beach County helps as many families as possible. "There's definitely a need for an increase in the resources," Greenwood said.

The cribs they give away are donated to them, thanks to Clinics Can Help. The founder, Owen O'Neill, says families that don't have a crib for their precious one, sometimes resort to other places. "They'll put their babies on the bed with them, put them on the couch, they will empty out a drawer and put their child in there."

O'Neill wants to save every baby. He wants to go beyond giving away 300 cribs by the end of this year and is hoping others will join his mission. "I would love to give away 3,000 cribs this year. There are just too many children, too many babies who are counting on us to provide them with a safe place to sleep."

If you would like to make a donation to Clinics Can Help in order for them to buy more cribs, contact them at 561-640-2995.