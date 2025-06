WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The West Palm Beach Police Department (WPBPD) is investigating a suspicious package discovered at CityPlace on Monday.

The 700 block of Rosemary Avenue is closed due to an active investigation.

Witnesses tell us there is a large crowd of people outside the shopping district, and that bomb squad units are on scene assisting with the investigation.

WPBPD asks to please avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.