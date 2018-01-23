City of West Palm Beach looks to make improvements to Clematis 'Streetscape'

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Is the heart of West Palm Beach in need of a facelift? Better lighting? More café seating? Would that help Clematis Street merchants feel comfortable about the future?

The City of West Palm Beach wants your opinion about their plans to redesign the Clematis "Streetscape.”

Over at Nico’s Pizza, lunch time is pretty much prime time for pie.

“We always say we are in the heart of Palm Beach,” said Burak, the owner of Nico’s Pizza. And he’s clearly doing something right, after more than a decade in business on Clematis.

“It’s been like almost 10 years.”

He admits, many of his neighbors haven’t seen the same success.

“I saw too many businesses, they open then they shut down.”

Just a short drive down Clematis Street, and it's hard to ignore the vacant store fronts and the for lease signs.

It’s just one of the reasons why Raphael Clemente with the Downtown Development Authority is on board with the city’s plans to improve the street scape of Clematis.

“We’ve been advocating for upgrading the public realm, including Clematis Street for quite a while now,” said Clemente.

The first phase of the multi-phase project could include everything from more tree canopy and shade to better cafe seating and street paving.

Clemente says the project could give Clematis the boost it needs.

“Public investment in the street, in the public realm, in infrastructure, beautification, yields private investment ."

Right now, the city is asking for input from business and individuals directly impacted, which brings us back to Burak at Nico's Pizza.

He says change is good as long as you are careful not to hurt business with construction.

“It depends on how they plan it. The timing is pretty important.”

According to the city’s website, the first phase would be in the off season, breaking ground in may and finishing up by October.

The city will finalize phase 1 plans by the end of February.