City Diner cook stabs another during fight, police say

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A cook at a popular West Palm Beach breakfast diner stabbed another during a fight Saturday morning, police said.

The stabbing occurred shortly before 9:30 a.m. at City Diner.

West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said the cooks were choking each other when one of them stabbed the other, possibly in self-defense.

The wounded cook was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The other cook was taken to the hospital to be evaluated and later released.

Jachles said the stabbing remains under investigation.