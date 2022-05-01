Watch
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach CountyWest Palm Beach

Actions

City Diner cook stabs another during fight, police say

WPTV-WEST-PALM-BEACH-POLICE.jpg
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV
WPTV-WEST-PALM-BEACH-POLICE.jpg
Posted at 7:01 AM, May 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-01 07:01:36-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A cook at a popular West Palm Beach breakfast diner stabbed another during a fight Saturday morning, police said.

The stabbing occurred shortly before 9:30 a.m. at City Diner.

West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said the cooks were choking each other when one of them stabbed the other, possibly in self-defense.

The wounded cook was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The other cook was taken to the hospital to be evaluated and later released.

Jachles said the stabbing remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News