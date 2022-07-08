Watch Now
Child found wandering alone in West Palm Beach

<b>West Palm Beach Police Department</b><br/>
Posted at 8:36 AM, Jul 08, 2022
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police are asking for the public's help to identify a child found wandering alone in West Palm Beach Friday morning.

According to police, the boy was found near South Dixie Hwy. and Forest Hill Blvd. around 7 a.m.

He was found wearing a black shirt, blue shorts, no shoes and a red anklet on his right ankle.

If you know who the child is, you're asked to call the West Palm Beach Police Department.

