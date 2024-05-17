Watch Now
Cargo train crash causes road closures in downtown West Palm Beach

Train struck unoccupied vehicle at Banyan Boulevard and South Quadrille Boulevard
A cargo train crash in downtown West Palm Beach early Friday morning has caused road closures. West Palm Beach Fire Rescue said the train hit an unoccupied vehicle in the area of Banyan Boulevard and South Quadrille Boulevard and the vehicle caught on fire.
A cargo train crash in the area of Banyan Boulevard and Quadrille Boulevard in downtown West Palm Beach on May 17, 2024.jpg
Posted at 8:00 AM, May 17, 2024
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A cargo train crash in downtown West Palm Beach Friday morning has caused road closures.

West Palm Beach Fire Rescue said the train hit an unoccupied vehicle in the area of Banyan Boulevard and South Quadrille Boulevard and the vehicle caught on fire.

Firefighters extinguished the flames, but had to move the car farther down the tracks, near the Brightline station, because it was next to a section of the train carrying propane.

Fire rescue officials said parts of Banyan Boulevard, Quadrille Boulevard, and Clematis Street are all closed.

