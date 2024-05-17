Cargo train crash causes road closures in downtown West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A cargo train crash in downtown West Palm Beach Friday morning has caused road closures.

West Palm Beach Fire Rescue said the train hit an unoccupied vehicle in the area of Banyan Boulevard and South Quadrille Boulevard and the vehicle caught on fire.

Firefighters extinguished the flames, but had to move the car farther down the tracks, near the Brightline station, because it was next to a section of the train carrying propane.

Fire rescue officials said parts of Banyan Boulevard, Quadrille Boulevard, and Clematis Street are all closed.