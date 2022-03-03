Watch
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach CountyWest Palm Beach

Actions

2 seriously injured when car falls off I-95 entrance ramp in West Palm Beach

Pictures show car split in half
car off I-95 entrance ramp split in half in West Palm Beach, March 2, 2022
West Palm Beach Police Department
Two people were injured when this car fell off the Interstate 95 entrance ramp at Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard, March 2, 2022, in West Palm Beach, Fla.
car off I-95 entrance ramp split in half in West Palm Beach, March 2, 2022
Posted at 8:28 AM, Mar 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-03 08:28:53-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Two people were injured when the car they were in fell off an Interstate 95 entrance ramp in West Palm Beach, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP Lt. Yanko Reyes said the crash occurred just after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the northbound I-95 entrance ramp at Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard.

Reyes said the car "fell off the entrance ramp and down the embankment."

Pictures provided by the West Palm Beach Police Department showed that the car was split in half.

half of car after falling off I-95 entrance ramp in West Palm Beach, March 2, 2022
Half of the car rests upside down on a grass embankment next to the Interstate 95 entrance ramp at Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard, March 2, 2022, in West Palm Beach, Fla.

The entrance ramp was closed during the investigation.

Reyes said the driver and passenger were taken to St. Mary's Medical Center in serious condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Hollani Davis 'WPTV The Ultimate Traffic Shortcut Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' 480x360

WPTV First Alert Traffic