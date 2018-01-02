Car crashes into West Palm Beach hair salon

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A car crashed into a salon Monday night along South Olive Avenue in downtown West Palm Beach.

The car plowed through the doors of "O! hair and color" salon sometime around 9 p.m.

West Palm Beach Fire Rescue tweeted photos of the wreck and said the business was closed at the time of the crash.

The driver of the car suffered minor facial injuries and was treated at a local hospital.

West Palm Beach police said the car that crashed into the salon was driving north on South Olive Avebye. It was struck by a car driving east on Evernia Street.

Since there are conflicting reports about who had the right-away, and there were no independent eyewitnesses at the time, police said no one was cited.