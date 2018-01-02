Car crashes into West Palm Beach hair salon

Light Rain
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A car crashed into a salon Monday night along South Olive Avenue in downtown West Palm Beach.
The car plowed through the doors of "O! hair and color" salon sometime around 9 p.m.
West Palm Beach Fire Rescue tweeted photos of the wreck and said the business was closed at the time of the crash.
Car into a building on S Olive. Luckily the business was closed. #firefighters #caraccident #wpb pic.twitter.com/p8H4xczpmu— WPB Fire (@WPBfire) January 2, 2018
The driver of the car suffered minor facial injuries and was treated at a local hospital.
West Palm Beach police said the car that crashed into the salon was driving north on South Olive Avebye. It was struck by a car driving east on Evernia Street.
Since there are conflicting reports about who had the right-away, and there were no independent eyewitnesses at the time, police said no one was cited.