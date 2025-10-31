Business owners on Clematis Street in downtown West Palm Beach push for a pedestrian-only area amid struggles

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Business owners on Clematis Street in downtown West Palm Beach are pushing for a pedestrian-only zone to combat empty storefronts and boost foot traffic, though the city has no current plans to implement such changes.

For lease signs dot one block of what's considered the heart of the city, with business owners citing high rents and insufficient foot traffic as major challenges.

Michele Holmes, who owns a mini market selling everything from groceries to mosquito repellent wipes, is among the business owners struggling with the current conditions.

"I think the rents in this area are very high, and we don't have enough traffic," Holmes said. "We don't see enough families here."

Despite opening her business to serve the community, Holmes is relocating to a different spot on the same block to keep her doors open.

"I did this for the community," Holmes said.

Holmes and other business owners are advocating for the city to convert their section of Clematis Street into a pedestrian-only area. They believe removing vehicles would increase foot traffic in what they describe as a less touristy block compared to other downtown areas.

"It just starts to be cumbersome, you know, where your profits are lower than what you need to survive," Holmes said.

A city-paid consultant recently produced a report outlining ways to improve walkability and bike accessibility along the downtown waterfront area. However, those recommendations focused primarily on areas closer to the waterfront rather than the struggling block in question.

The waterfront area shows a mixed picture — while some closed shops and for-lease signs are visible, new openings and construction projects are also underway, though some businesses took years to open.

City officials acknowledged concerns about business health on Clematis Street. A city spokesperson said the economic development team is researching ways to promote business vitality throughout the city.

However, the city stated it has no plans to convert any portion of Clematis Street to pedestrian-only access.

"I just think not as many people walk this far unless they have to park their cars," Holmes said.

The city's position disappoints business owners like Holmes, but she remains committed to keeping her business operating in the downtown area.

