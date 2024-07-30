Burglar 'thrashed around' West Palm Beach City Hall, dropped cocaine, police say

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A man is under arrest after West Palm Beach police said he broke into city hall and dropped a plastic bag filled with cocaine inside the building last week.

Jake Foster Machado, 34, of Lake Worth Beach, was taken into custody Monday while at a drug rehab facility in western Palm Beach County. He's facing charges of burglary to an unoccupied structure and possession of cocaine.

The West Palm Beach Police Department said a city employee found the bag of cocaine inside commission chambers just after 8 a.m. on July 22.

WPTV Emergency crews respond to West Palm Beach City Hall, located at 401 Clematis Street, on July 22, 2024.

The building was evacuated while HAZMAT technicians tested the suspicious white powder.

The police department said its investigation found that Machado had broken into city hall two days earlier, at approximately 5 a.m. on July 20, took off his shirt and Nike sneakers, then rolled and crawled around on the floor.

In a news release, police said Machado "thrashed around the building for about 30 minutes before ending his rant."

Machado "tried to force other doors open to get back inside but was unsuccessful and left," the police department said.