Bucher blames technology for recount concerns

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla - Susan Bucher, Supervisor of Elections for Palm Beach County, says technology is to blame for not being able to meet the state recount deadline of November 15th.

"Nobody could have anticipated this," said Bucher.

Recounts are now required in 3 key races; U.S. senate, governor and Florida agriculture commissioner, along with house of representatives district 89. However, the technology used in Palm Beach County only allows for one race at a time to be reviewed.

"We asked the vendor if we could get, we would fly equipment in from anywhere in the United States and they do not have any other equipment. This is all the equipment, they don't make it anymore, nobody has spares," said Bucher.

Bucher says she’s raised concerns over outdated technology and the possibility of having to recount multiple races at once to state officials for the past 10 years without anyone showing concern.

“Frankly it’s just irresponsible of the state of Florida to certify equipment that doesn’t meet the intent of the law,” said Bucher.

Florida law requires recount numbers to be in by November 15th and certified by November 20th. It’s a time frame that the spokesperson for the Palm Beach County Democratic Party calls unrealistic.

“And the end result will be another bunch of lawsuits, probably in federal court and civil rights violations because peoples votes have not been counted,” said Anne Gannon.

Meanwhile, the Republican Party of Palm Beach County is questioning how other counties in the state aren’t facing similar problems in their mandatory recount process.

“We have 65 out of 67 counties that have accomplished their job under the law. There’s not a problem with the law, there’s a problem with the competence and the equipment,” said chairman Michael Barnett.

Despite blame being tossed around, the one thing everyone can agree on is that they are looking forward to the recount being over with.

“I have not been home, my staff has been here. We have worked as hard as we know how. It is our responsibility to get it done and we will do everything in our power to make that happen,” said Bucher.

As of Sunday night, Bucher announced a possibility of the U.S. Senate race meeting Thursday’s deadline. However, she said it was still unclear if any of the other races would be able to do so.