WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Crews are working to repair a broken underground pipe between Rosemary and Tamarind avenues in West Palm Beach.

The incident was reported Thursday morning on the city of West Palm Beach's Facebook page.

Traffic westbound on Okeechobee Boulevard has been reduced to one lane between Rosemary and Tamarind avenues until further notice, while crews work to repair the broken pipe.

This is a developing story.