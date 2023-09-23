Watch Now
Police search for missing 11-year-old girl from West Palm Beach

Brislee Garcia last seen in 400 block of 47th Street
Brislee Garcia, 11, was last seen in the 400 block of 47th Street in West Palm Beach.
Posted at 9:17 PM, Sep 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-22 21:29:38-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police in West Palm Beach are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl who didn't go to school Friday.

West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said Brislee Garcia was last seen at about 8 a.m. at her house in the 400 block of 47th Street after missing the school bus with her two siblings.

Jachles said the girl's family reported missing Friday evening.

Brislee is 4-foot-2 and weighs 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple shirt, black leggings and rainbow-colored Crocs.

Anyone who sees her or knows her whereabouts is asked to call West Palm Beach police at 561-822-1900.

