Scaffolding collapse in West Palm Beach injures 4 people

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Emergency crews in West Palm Beach are responding to a scaffolding collapse at a construction site located on the 300 block of Lakeview Avenue.

West Palm Beach police and fire rescue units responded to the scene shortly after 7 a.m. and found four people injured. Officials say all four people were taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

WPTV crews on scene say this appears to have occurred at a residential construction site.

The 300 block of Lakeview Avenue is closed while investigators determine the cause of the collapse.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.