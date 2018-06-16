Braman Honda of Palm Beach makes donation to local charity

WPTV Webteam
5:55 PM, Jun 11, 2018
8:38 AM, Jun 16, 2018

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Backpacks and pairs of shoes were donated to a good cause on Monday.

Braman Honda of Palm Beach collected over 250 pairs of shoes and backpacks over the last couple of weeks.

Murray Zweig, of the In Jacob's Shoes organization, was on hand to pick up the donations, as well as a check from Braman Honda of Palm Beach General Manager Carlos Gonzalez.

Zweig is the father of Jacob, who died in a 2008 car accident. He decided, along with his wife Harlene, to create In Jacob's Shoes to honor Jacob's memory by providing children in need with shoes for school.

The donation was a part of the Team Honda Week of Service.

