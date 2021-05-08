Boys and Girls Club of Palm Beach County gets a makeover

The Boys and Girls Club of Palm Beach County received a next-generation makeover at their two clubs in West Palm Beach and Riviera Beach for 'Depot Day of Service.'

It's all part of a $250,000 gift given to the Boys and Girls Club of America that will enhance 18 clubs nationwide.

More than 50 volunteers with Boca Raton-based Office Depot donated $25,000 to the club.

The volunteers remodeled multiple spaces inside that will feature a career-readiness and college prep center along with a computer lab.

The club says that this investment will counter a growing achievement gap caused by distance learning and the pandemic.

“These kids have because of distance learning have really suffered through a lot. A lot of our club members do not have the connectivity at home that most of us are privileged to have,” said Jaene Miranda, president and CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Palm Beach County.

“What’s so important to me is that it is all about bringing our communities and employees together to make a difference,” said Zoe Maloney, Chief Human Resources Officer for Office Depot.

In addition the club will receive discounts through Office Depot's America national buying program.

The newly renovated facilities will be unveiled to the children on Monday.

If you would like to help the Boys and Girls Club of Palm Beach County visit https://bgcpbc.org/get-involved/donate-now/.