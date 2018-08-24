Boynton Beach man gets 20 years in fatal robbery of 65-year-old

Associated Press
9:07 AM, Aug 24, 2018

Harut Saroyan

PBSO

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for his part in a fatal robbery.

The Palm Beach Post reports that 22-year-old Harut Saroyan was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to a reduced manslaughter charge as part of a deal with prosecutors. He had been facing a first-degree murder charge.

Authorities say Saroyan, 30-year-old James Jones and 23-year-old Desmond Davis tried to rob 65-year-old Lucanes Joseph outside his Delray Beach home in February. A physical fight between Jones and Joseph ended with Joseph being shot.

Davis was sentenced to 15 years in January after pleading guilty to manslaughter.

Jones' first-degree murder trial is set to begin next week.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top