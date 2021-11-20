Boynton Beach couple expands family on National Adoption Day

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A Boynton Beach family is celebrating the newest addition to their family.

Joseph Leroy Geren, 8, was adopted on Friday and now they’re encouraging more people to become foster parents.

NATIONAL ADOPTION DAY💕According to ChildNet, a community-based care agency, more than 400 foster families are currently needed in Palm Beach Co.

Diana and Carl Geren opened their hearts and home to children in the foster care system about ten years ago and have helped a total of 18 kids along the way.

During their journey as foster parents, the couple adopted a newborn, Alexander, who is now eight years old.

For the last five years, the Geren's been foster parents to Joseph Leroy and finalized the adoption process Friday, which happens to be National Adoption Day in Palm Beach County.

The entire month of November is considered National Adoption Month.

The organization partners with additional child welfare agencies to protect abused, abandoned, and neglected children in Palm Beach and Broward counties.

“They’re putting together a new family when, unfortunately, a family could not be kept together,” said Larry Rein, CEO and president of ChildNet. “It gives every one of these children a new opportunity and a fresh opportunity.”

National Adoption Day is a collective effort to raise awareness of the more than 120,000 children waiting to be adopted from foster care in the United States.

A coalition of national partners the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute, Alliance for Children’s Rights and Children’s Action Network — founded National Adoption Day.