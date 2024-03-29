Boy diagnosed with leukemia at age 2 is cancer free

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 4-year-old boy who was diagnosed with cancer on his mother's birthday is celebrating a milestone on Good Friday.

Carter Hall was diagnosed with cancer at age 2.

His mom, Nataly Soberon, said she was seven months pregnant at the time of his diagnosis.

"He was dry heaving and I tried to run to him the bathroom and he went lifeless in my arms," she said.

After two years of treatment, Hall is now cancer free. He rung the cancer bell surrounded by family and loved ones Friday morning at St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach.

"Leukemia is one of our most common diagnosis in pediatric cancer," oncologist Matthew Ramirez said. "We celebrate every time one of our little, brave kiddos gets to ring the bell and becomes a survivor."

His mom has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for post chemotherapy needs, such as glasses and occupational therapy.