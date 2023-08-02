Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach CountyWest Palm Beach

Actions

Body of missing woman with Alzheimer's disease found by trucker in West Palm Beach

Verina Cadet's body found lying in swale
Verina Cadet, a missing woman with Alzheimer's disease, was found dead in West Palm Beach on Aug. 2, 2023.
West Palm Beach Police Department
Verina Cadet, a missing woman with Alzheimer's disease, was found dead in West Palm Beach on Aug. 2, 2023.
Verina Cadet, a missing woman with Alzheimer's disease, was found dead in West Palm Beach on Aug. 2, 2023.
Posted at 2:54 PM, Aug 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-02 14:54:41-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A West Palm Beach woman with Alzheimer's disease, who vanished earlier this week, was found dead Wednesday morning.

Police said Verina Cadet, 79, wandered away from her home on Fox Trace. She was reported missing by family members just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, who believed she disappeared sometime after noon.

Patrol officers, K-9s and a helicopter immediately began a search of the neighborhood into the evening Monday but did not find her.

After locating surveillance video from the neighborhood, detectives discovered that Cadet actually left her home at about 7:30 a.m. Monday.

Then at 10:38 a.m. Wednesday, police said a trucker called 911 to report that a body was lying in a swale near the 5600 block of 47 Place North.

Detectives later confirmed the body was Cadet. Police do not suspect foul play, pending the Palm Beach County medical examiner's findings.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7