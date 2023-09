WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — For the third time in three days, a boat caught fire in Palm Beach County.

About 7 p.m., West Palm Beach Fire Rescue respond to the fire at a marina at 4500 North Flagler Drive near the Intracoastal.

Alina Downey shot video of the fire using a drone.

Two yachts caught fire on Sunday and Monday near the Loggerhead Marina in Lantana. They were extinguished by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

Boynton Beach police marine units assisted Tuesday.