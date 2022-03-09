Bicyclist killed in accident involving moving truck in downtown West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Authorities are investigating after a bicyclist was killed in an accident with a moving truck in West Palm Beach.

The fatal crash happened at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Banyan Boulevard and Australian Avenue.

Police have not released the name of the bicyclist or information surrounding the crash.

Northbound lanes at Banyan Boulevard and Australian Avenue remained closed for hours after the crash.

Drivers were asked to use Tamarind Avenue or Sapodilla Avenue as alternate routes.