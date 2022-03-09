Watch
Bicyclist killed in accident involving moving truck in downtown West Palm Beach

Crash snarls traffic in area for hours
Police say a bicyclist was hit and killed Wednesday morning in West Palm Beach.
bicycle involved in fatal crash at Banyan Boulevard and Australian Avenue in West Palm Beach, March 9, 2022
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Authorities are investigating after a bicyclist was killed in an accident with a moving truck in West Palm Beach.

The fatal crash happened at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Banyan Boulevard and Australian Avenue.

Police have not released the name of the bicyclist or information surrounding the crash.

Northbound lanes at Banyan Boulevard and Australian Avenue remained closed for hours after the crash.

Drivers were asked to use Tamarind Avenue or Sapodilla Avenue as alternate routes.

