Beloved teacher’s collection of black history articles will go in museum

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Norman Walker is proud to be a part of the graduating class of 1960 at Roosevelt High School. "Kids from Riviera Beach and Jupiter and it was during segregation, you know where you had black schools and you had white schools."

Walker and other former students reminiscing about their high school years on the property where the high school once stood, which is now under renovation. The school closed in 1970 due to integration, ending racial segregation in the schools. Deborah Raing graduated in the class of 1966. "Our teachers were so well trained and prepared. and they only wanted the best for us. so as good as they were, they made sure we were even better. Their instruction and their care and their concern. they made sure we achieved. " Annie Ruth Nelson graduated in 1960. "We felt love we felt cared for, we felt safe we were in a school we they cared for us, and they knew that we were going to have to be strong."

One of the teachers that stood out at Roosevelt High School was Ineria Hudnell, an English and Art teacher. Mrs. Hudnell kept track of printed articles of the struggles, achievements and successes in the black community. "She was the keeper of our history. She was one that felt that there was so much about this community that need to be recorded to be here for future generations," said Nelson.

I personally met Mrs. Hudnell 12 years ago, she was retired visiting different schools with her black history display. She invited me to her home where she stored her collection. “Whenever they can get this out of my house into a museum then I will be able to stop."

Her dream is about to come true, unfortunately she won't be with her former students to celebrate-- she died in 2018 at the age of 97. Nelson is happy that her former teacher's work will be on display for the community to see. "Currently we are extremely excited that the School District is finally going to acknowledge the need for this community to be transformed into an educational facility a museum and a library. Something we are extremely excited about. it was the dream of Mrs. Hudnell one of our beloved teachers."

Mrs. Hudnell's display will be in the museum. It's years of collecting pictures of the past for future generations.

Walker, Raing and Nelson all went on to become educators themselves, with Walker retiring as principal from an elementary school.

The School District of Palm Beach County shared with us in a statement, "The renovations to Historic Roosevelt High School are being done in two phases. Phase one, on the west side of the campus, will house Adult Education programs and the renovated gym. This phase is expected to be complete by the end of this year.

Phase two, on the east side of campus, is expected to be complete in 2027. The African American museum could open as soon as 2028.”