Art Wellness Exchange coming to Norton Museum of Art

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — An event that celebrates women at the Norton Museum of Art will also offer the opportunity to focus on your personal wellness.

The Women’s Walk Community Day is March 19 from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. at the Norton Museum of Art. The Art Wellness Exchange is one of the events planned. Pre-register here.

During the 90-minute Art Wellness Exchange event, licensed clinical social worker and founder of Hand Made Dreams Ashley Witherspoon will gather a small group of participants near a work of art in the Norton galleries.

“I think the last couple of years, people are really ready to get out and interact with others, and learn from one another. We’re able to reflect and share resources that have kind of kept us afloat during this time,” she said.

The gathering is an opportunity for mental wellness and connection.

“The museum is definitely a safe place, it’s open, it’s bright, and many people feel safe there. And they’re able to look at many different perspectives and reflect. And with the Art Wellness Exchange, we’re really able to get their thoughts about reflection. And not only their thoughts, but they’re able to share with the group and actually learn, and that’s how we’re actually connecting the community together,” Witherspoon said.

The art piece that will become the center of the discussion has been selected as an opportunity.

“This piece is gorgeous, when you walk in it draws your attention. The bronze color, the structure. Everything about it is really eye-catching, and I thought it would be a great topic to use a springboard to generate conversation,” she said.

Witherspoon says the techniques learned in the session will be applicable in other aspects of life.

“The Art Wellness Exchange, it really transcends, we can utilize this approach to spark creativity with business we can use this approach to spark creativity in our schools, in our healthcare system. So many people need to be able to share and they’re ready to connect again, so we’re very excited,” she said.

