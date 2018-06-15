PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - A plea for help from shelters in Palm Beach County.

Both Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control and the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League are over capacity.

A spokesperson with Animal Care and Control says it's not uncommon to see a spike in June and July. But the number of animals at the shelter is so large it may have to take extreme measures to make room.

"This year honestly this is probably the worst we've seen it in years. It's where we actually consider the possibility of euthanizing certain animals to make space for the new ones coming in," said Elizabeth Harfmann with the Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control.

Animal Care and Control is running specials, which can include free adoptions.

Peggy Adams is offering free cat adoptions for those over the age of 5 months. Dogs over 40 pounds are free Saturday, June 23 for their "Mega Mutt Madness."

At ⁦@PeggyAdamsARL⁩ where they are over capacity with cats. They’re running a special where they’ll waive fees for cats over 5-months-old. ⁦@WPTV⁩ ⁦@FOX29WFLX⁩ pic.twitter.com/D0CJ8OwVO3 — Andrew Ruiz (@AndrewRuizWPTV) June 15, 2018

CEO Rich Anderson says the promotion will include an all-day event where there will be a petting zoo, food trucks, games and face painting.

All animals adopted at Peggy Adams also include micro-chipping, spay/neuter and a bag of food.

Peggy Adams is a no-kill shelter that says if you can't adopt, foster a cat. More information on that is available on their website.