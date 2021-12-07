All hands on deck for a record-setting beach clean up

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — People from all over the world come to South Florida for our beautiful beaches. And now it's time to help keep them that way.

Saturday, Dec. 11, people can pitch in, and help take out the trash.

The Better Days Foundation is organizing its second annual "Great Beach Cleanup" event, and they're hoping to set a Guinness World Record.

Last year, more than 650 volunteers joined forces to clean a 25 consecutive stretch of beach. That was a world record. This year, they are hoping to go bigger by cleaning 110 consecutive miles of beach from Martin County down to Miami.

There will be checkpoints every half mile. People are encouraged to bring gloves and friends to help pick up as much trash as possible.

The Better Days Foundation is also holding a toy drive on Saturday along with the beach cleanup.

Businesses can participate by organizing a checkpoint or by providing a toy drop location.

The second annual Great Beach Cleanup runs from 10:00 a.m to 2:00 p.m.

For more information, click here.

