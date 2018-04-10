Air conditioning back on at Roosevelt Middle School

After hours without air conditioning, the AC is working once again at Roosevelt Middle School in West Palm Beach.

The Palm Beach County School District says it was notified yesterday about the A/C going out at two buildings at the school and the gymnasium. They responded to fix it but had to come back on Tuesday to finish repairs.

The lack of air had many kids calling their parents to pick them up early from school.

Principal Moneek McTier says students will not be penalized for the early pickup or for the absence. She says the most important thing was making sure everyone was safe.

McTier adds all teachers came to school today and she bought them lunch, as well as dozens of fans to make everyone more comfortable. She says Cheney Bros. also donated water and ice for the students and they brought in an Italian ice truck.

Many classrooms also had windows open, trying to beat the heat. One student said she just couldn't take it so she called her grandmother to go home.

Kyla Colson said: "We're all sweating and feeling sticky. Its nasty, very nasty. They're making us sit in there with all the classes and everyone keeps talking about how hot it is and people telling them to be quiet and they'll cool down. It's not working."

The A/C was restored around 11:30 a.m.