A look into WPB police cars damaged by diesel fuel

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - The car seems to run fine.

"Running like a dream," said Mario Guzman with the city of West Palm Beach.

However, the engine needs to be replaced.

"Everyone was scratching their heads," said Guzman.

Mario showed us the blue smoke coming out of the engine.

"That is called blow by. That is a condition where oil is getting passed the piston rings inside the engines," said Guzman. "That indicated engine failure."

Miami Gardens and Miami-Dade told him to look at testing biodiesel. Both agencies experienced the same issues.

"Once we tested it for biodiesel, that's when we had positive results," said Guzman.

City leaders told us Wednesday the issue was related to the fuel supplier, Mansfield.

"Could be a load that was delivered that was contaminated, it could be the load at the port that is contaminated, it could be the load the port received," said Guzman.

The city has two fuel suppliers, Mansfield is their primary. Right now the city is only working with their secondary supplier.