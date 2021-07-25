900+ cars participate in 'Cars and Coffee' event at Palm Beach Outlets

Over 900 cars, both vintage and new, took part in the "Cars and Coffee" event on Sunday at Palm Beach Outlets.

The event benefitted Little Smiles, a local nonprofit organization that works with 32 pediatric facilities from Fort Pierce to Miami.

Little Smiles helps children in difficult situations.

The event collected toys for a "Christmas in July" toy distribution.

"Living in Palm Beach, a lot of people forget that there’s a lot of children in need in the community," said Brianna Taggart with Little Smiles. "There’s always kids in need of a smile and something as simple as a toy can really bring that to them."

Their next event called "Bamboozle", a cartoon-themed scavenger hunt, will be held on Clematis Street on Saturday, August 14 from 4-8 p.m.

Find out more at https://littlesmilesfl.org/.

