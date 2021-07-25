Watch
NewsRegion C Palm Beach CountyWest Palm Beach

Actions

900+ cars participate in 'Cars and Coffee' event at Palm Beach Outlets

items.[0].videoTitle
Over 900 cars, both vintage and new, took part in the "Cars and Coffee" event on Sunday at Palm Beach Outlets.
Posted at 6:47 PM, Jul 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-25 18:47:51-04

Over 900 cars, both vintage and new, took part in the "Cars and Coffee" event on Sunday at Palm Beach Outlets.

The event benefitted Little Smiles, a local nonprofit organization that works with 32 pediatric facilities from Fort Pierce to Miami.

Little Smiles helps children in difficult situations.

The event collected toys for a "Christmas in July" toy distribution.

"Living in Palm Beach, a lot of people forget that there’s a lot of children in need in the community," said Brianna Taggart with Little Smiles. "There’s always kids in need of a smile and something as simple as a toy can really bring that to them."

Their next event called "Bamboozle", a cartoon-themed scavenger hunt, will be held on Clematis Street on Saturday, August 14 from 4-8 p.m.

Find out more at https://littlesmilesfl.org/.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tokyo Olympics Medal Count as of late July 24, 2021