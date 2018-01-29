6th annual Ibis Charities Food Drive benefits Palm Beach County Food Bank

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Residents of the Ibis community in West Palm Beach took part Sunday in the sixth annual Ibis Charities Food Drive to benefit the Palm Beach County Food Bank.

Members of the 33 neighborhoods community received bags they filled with nutritious, non-perishable food that was collected by volunteers at their doorsteps or dropped off at the collection site.

Volunteers came out to help unload food from cars as residents lined up to make their donations.