66-year-old woman charged with murder in West Palm Beach death investigation

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A West Palm Beach woman has been charged with murder in connection with the death of another woman found in a home the day after Christmas, authorities said.

Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputies responded Dec. 26 to the 2800 block of Ashley Drive West for a death investigation and found Patricia Blake deceased, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Because Blake’s primary care physician is located out of state, the case was referred to the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. The medical examiner reported findings inconsistent with a natural death and ruled the death a homicide.

Detectives from the sheriff’s Violent Crimes Division conducted a follow-up investigation, which included executing a search warrant at the residence.

Investigators interviewed 66-year-old Martha Jo Blake and determined her to be involved in the killing, according to the sheriff’s office. She was arrested and taken to the Palm Beach County Jail.