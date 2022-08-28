5-year-old boy pulled from pool unconscious and resuscitated in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 5-year-old boy is recovering after being pulled from a swimming pool unconscious and resuscitated in West Palm Beach.

At 7:51 p.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022, 911 operators received a possible drowning call at Springhill Suites Hotel at 2437 Metrocentre Blvd. East.

An unconscious 5-year-old boy had been pulled from the pool and was not breathing.

Emergency medical dispatchers from the Palm Beach County Fire Dispatch Center gave the caller instructions on CPR while West Palm Beach police and fire rescue units responded.

Two minutes later, the first officer arrived at the scene and advised that the child was breathing.

The boy was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center by West Palm Beach Fire Rescue crews where he was reported to be conscious, but not fully alert.

According to police, a West Palm Beach family was at the hotel with about 20 people present at the time of the call.

The boy's 6-year-old sister grabbed him from the bottom of the pool, assisted by an 11-year-old girl, and alerted nearby adults.

The investigation remains ongoing. No charges are pending at this time.