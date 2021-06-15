'4th on Flagler' returning in-person to West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — One of the most popular Independence Day celebrations in Palm Beach County is returning in-person this year after the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to be held virtually in 2020.

West Palm Beach officials announced Tuesday the city's "4th on Flagler" celebration will take place on Sunday, July 4 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. along the West Palm Beach waterfront on Flagler Drive between Banyan Boulevard and Fern Street.

The event will feature a dynamic fireworks show, entertainment, refreshments, the inaugural Bill Bone 5K, a car show featuring luxury vehicles, and a patriotic salute.

The fireworks will blast off at 9:09 p.m. over the Intracoastal Waterway.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Taste and See South Florida

"4th on Flagler is one of the city’s fan-favorite signature events," said West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James. "I am so pleased that this event will return this year. We invite our residents and business owners to join us for the fun this Independence Day."

For more information about "4th on Flagler" and West Palm Beach's other community events, click here.