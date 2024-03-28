3rd suspect arrested in connection to pursuit that led to assisted living facility

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A woman who escaped after a pursuit that ended at an assisted living facility in West Palm Beach last week was arrested, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies located Chelsea Rowniquemonet Terry on Wednesday and booked her into the Palm Beach County Jail.

Terry is one of three suspects who led deputies on a chase last Thursday after PBSO said the car they were riding in matched the description of one suspected in a string of shoplifting cases.

WATCH: 2 men in custody after pursuit leads to Colonial Assisted Living in West Palm Beach

2 men in custody after pursuit leads to Colonial Assisted Living

The sheriff's office said the three suspects eventually exited the car in the 2000 block of North Congress Avenue and fled on foot with the agents chasing behind them, before entering the nearby Colonial Assisted Living at 2090 N Congress Ave.

Marcus Darrell Logan, 35, and Ernest Lamarr Jackson Jr., 35 were arrested but Terry was able to get away.

She now faces charges of larceny, retail theft, grand theft, resisting an officer without violence and petit theft with two or more prior convictions.