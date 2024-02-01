3 women arrested after demanding payout from restaurant for bogus claim, police say

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police said they exposed a scheme by three women from Miami-Dade and Broward Counties, who demanded a payout from a restaurant, claiming there was a rock in their food that broke a tooth.

The three arrests stem from an incident on Sept. 22, 2023 at the Avocado Grill located at 125 Datura St., police said.

West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said in a news release that Ann Sherry Miller, 45, of Aventura, acted as an injured diner who claimed to have broken a tooth from a rock in a salad, at the direction of Sheila Angelina Miller, 36, and Mary Steimberg, 51.

Police said Steimberg is Sheila Miller’s mother and Ann Miller is Sheila Miller’s sister-in-law.

According to detectives, Sheila Miller, of Hollywood, got fraudulent documents that listed a fake treatment plan for dental work totaling almost $9,000 from a Coral Springs dental practice. Investigators said she posed as the supposed injured woman’s friend and witness, and organized the scam.

Police said Steimberg, of Hollywood, acted as a concerned friend in the scheme, but actually coached both Ann Miller and Sheila Miller on how to execute the plan. Police said Steimberg also communicated with an undercover detective, who posed as the establishment’s owner in the ploy to obtain the fraudulent insurance claim cash.

Detcecives said the undercover operation happened on Sept. 27, 2023, when the trio arrived at the restaurant in Steimberg’s black, 2020 Cadillac XT6 SUV, driven by Sheila Miller. Police said Sheila Miller waited in the car, while Steimberg and Ann Miller walked to the restaurant and were seated in the outdoor area, expecting to meet with the owner and receive $6,000 in cash.

Instead, police said, the three were detained.

Police arrested Ann Miller on Sept, 27, 2023. Police later arrested Steimberg on Dec. 19, 2023 and Sheila Miller on Tuesday, following a lengthy investigation.

Steimberg and Sheila Miller both face one count of fraud and impersonation, using the ID of another person without consent over $5,000 and grand theft.

Ann Miller faces forgery and grand theft charges.

Police said any business or person who believes they are victims of these three women and their scheme should contact West Palm Beach police detective Stephanie Dion at 561-822-1828, or SDion@wpb.org.